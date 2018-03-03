AccuWeather: Still Breezy Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 45.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain develops during the afternoon. High 47.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle. Some snow is possible for areas north and west of the city. High 44.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 43.SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Chilly. High 44.-----