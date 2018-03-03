WEATHER

AccuWeather: Still Breezy Sunday

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 45.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain develops during the afternoon. High 47.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle. Some snow is possible for areas north and west of the city. High 44.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 43.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Chilly. High 44.
