AccuWeather: Still Breezy Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 45.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain develops during the afternoon. High 47.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle. Some snow is possible for areas north and west of the city. High 44.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 43.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Chilly. High 44.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps