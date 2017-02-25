  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Strong Storms Tonight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Melissa Magee has the latest with AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm for interior South Jersey, I-95 corridor, northwest suburbs until 8pm. Some of these storms could contain strong, gusty winds (45-55 mph), brief downpours, small hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

TONIGHT: A leftover evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, turning windy and colder with lows in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills drop down in to the mid 20's by sunrise.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and chilly. High 46. Wind chills in the 20's & mid 30's.

MONDAY: Turning milder, clouds and sun. High 57.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain at times. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain and drizzle. High 67.

THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with a combination of sun and clouds. High 56.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. There could be a snow shower around. High 47.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 42.

Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather

------

Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Blue skies turn dark as storm sweeps through region
Skiers hit slopes, despite spring-like weather
Philadelphians enjoy touch of spring in winter
Warm weather = endless possibilities in Philly
More Weather
Top Stories
Blue skies turn dark as storm sweeps through region
Gunman opens fire on car after crash, kills 8-year-old
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Feltonville
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chair
Police investigating beating death in Port Richmond
Man shot 12 times outside North Philadelphia bar
Show More
Police officer shoots man after reported threats at barbecue in Reading
Obama and daughter Malia attend 'The Price' on Broadway
Police: Love triangle led to murder in Northampton County
Philly police officers going above, beyond to 'protect and serve'
Can DNA test help you get in better shape?
More News
Top Video
Police investigating beating death in Port Richmond
Man shot 12 times outside North Philadelphia bar
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Feltonville
Police: Love triangle led to murder in Northampton County
More Video