AccuWeather: Strong Storms Tonight

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8pm for interior South Jersey, I-95 corridor, northwest suburbs until 8pm. Some of these storms could contain strong, gusty winds (45-55 mph), brief downpours, small hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.TONIGHT: A leftover evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, turning windy and colder with lows in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills drop down in to the mid 20's by sunrise.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and chilly. High 46. Wind chills in the 20's & mid 30's.MONDAY: Turning milder, clouds and sun. High 57.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain at times. High 60.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain and drizzle. High 67.THURSDAY: Windy and cooler with a combination of sun and clouds. High 56.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. There could be a snow shower around. High 47.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 42.------