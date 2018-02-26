AccuWeather: Sunshine Finally Returns Tuesday

Clouds gradually thinned out late this afternoon. The high hit 51 degrees in Philadelphia. That's four degrees above average.TONIGHT: Clouds evaporate and we end up mainly clear. The low drops to 34 degrees in Philadelphia, 29 in the colder suburbs.TUESDAY: Bright sunshine rules the day. Our high climbs to 56.WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine gives way to increasing high, thin clouds. It's a bit milder with a high around 58.THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and a large storm system approaches the region. Rain arrive in the afternoon and intensifies through the night. The high is 54.FRIDAY: A coastal storm brings periods of rain through the day, heavy at times. Winds gust near 35 mph and coastal flooding is possible. Rain could end as a period of wet snow in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley if the storm intensifies quickly enough. The high dips to 45.SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine, but it's brisk and chilly in the wake of our departing storm. Look for a high of 46. The Philadelphia Union season begins at Talen Energy Stadium at 7 p.m.. Dress warmly, Union fans!SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're dry but it's still somewhat chilly with a high of 45.MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine with a few patchy clouds around. The high ticks up to a seasonable 47.-----