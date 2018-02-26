WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunshine Finally Returns Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds gradually thinned out late this afternoon. The high hit 51 degrees in Philadelphia. That's four degrees above average.

TONIGHT: Clouds evaporate and we end up mainly clear. The low drops to 34 degrees in Philadelphia, 29 in the colder suburbs.

TUESDAY: Bright sunshine rules the day. Our high climbs to 56.

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine gives way to increasing high, thin clouds. It's a bit milder with a high around 58.

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and a large storm system approaches the region. Rain arrive in the afternoon and intensifies through the night. The high is 54.

FRIDAY: A coastal storm brings periods of rain through the day, heavy at times. Winds gust near 35 mph and coastal flooding is possible. Rain could end as a period of wet snow in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley if the storm intensifies quickly enough. The high dips to 45.

SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine, but it's brisk and chilly in the wake of our departing storm. Look for a high of 46. The Philadelphia Union season begins at Talen Energy Stadium at 7 p.m.. Dress warmly, Union fans!

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're dry but it's still somewhat chilly with a high of 45.

MONDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine with a few patchy clouds around. The high ticks up to a seasonable 47.

-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Katy Perry surprises mudslide survivors
At least 4 dead after reported tornadoes, flooding in South
Record warmth temps can cause problems for plants
Unseasonably warm weather draws people outside across the city
More Weather
Top Stories
Police officer found dead in Port Richmond home
Police: Masked gunman shoots 3 in North Philadelphia
'Fortnite' frenzy takes over gaming world
2 Cheltenham HS students arrested for making threats on Instagram
Cherry Hill East students rally for teacher suspended after discussing security concerns
Flyers move into top spot in Metropolitan Division
Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa, 44, dies in Mass.
Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school
Show More
10 animals rescued after dog fighting investigation
Thief smashes way into Center City jewelry store
Suspect surrenders after shots fired in racquet club
Gloucester Co. teacher charged with fatal hit-and-run
New hope for those sentenced to life as juveniles
More News
Top Video
Police: Masked gunman shoots 3 in North Philadelphia
'Fortnite' frenzy takes over gaming world
Cherry Hill East students rally for teacher suspended after discussing security concerns
Eagles Torrey Smith talks unity at Plymouth-Whitemarsh
More Video