AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat and Humidity

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TUESDAY: We're turning up the heat today and adding a bit of humidity. It will still be a beautiful day with a lot of sunshine. A cold front approaches and spills a few more clouds and a couple of showers or a thunderstorm through the area during the evening hours in one or two spots, mainly north and west. That same cold front helps steer what will likely become Hurricane Chris out to sea. High 93.

WEDNESDAY: The front may linger a bit near the coast, we we'll have a few more clouds mix with the sun. We can't rule out a quick shower, especially south and east of Philadelphia, but most areas again stay dry. High 89.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny and not quite as warm. High 84.

FRIDAY: Water the lawns! Our mostly sunny, dry stretch continue with a high of 86.

SATURDAY: It's hot for the weekend, with partly sunny skies. There's a slight chance of a late day thunderstorm. High 90.

SUNDAY: It's just a bit hotter with a mix of sun and clouds. Watch for a thunderstorm . High 91.

MONDAY: It looks like we'll be in another hit wave with a third straight day at 90 or above. Watch for a late day thunderstorm. High 93.

-----
