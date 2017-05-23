AccuWeather: Unsettled Pattern Continues into the Holiday Weekend

Another dreary day, but at least we haven't had any rain. The high climbed to 68, eight degrees below normal.TONIGHT: We get brushed by a few showers that could linger into the wee hours of the morning. In general, not expecting much. Less than 1/10" for Philadelphia and northwest with 1/4" to at most 1/2" along the coast. This is all in relation to a low pressure system exiting the southeast and heading off the coast. The low is 58WEDNESDAY: We start off with lingering clouds and maybe a sprinkle, but skies should turn partly sunny by mid to late morning setting us up for a very nice afternoon with temperatures climbing to 75.THURSDAY: Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, a warm front comes through with a round of rain and even a thunderstorm. We then see a break toward the middle of the day where its mainly cloudy and dreary before we reload for another round of showers and storms move in during the evening as a triple point low rides up through the area. The high is 68.FRIDAY: The low pressure that brings us some wet weather Thursday gradually moves out. Morning clouds gradually give way to afternoon sunshine. An afternoon shower is possible in northern suburbs. The high climbs to 75.SATURDAY: Warmer air returns. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 78.SUNDAY: A lot of clouds with some showers and thunderstorms. We get another high around 78.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun for Memorial Day. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible again, but it's not a wash-out. The high hits around 77.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 80.----------