AccuWeather: Valentines Day Warm Up

Early sunshine gave way to increasing high clouds today. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 43. It's going to get much warmer the next couple of days!TONIGHT: Clouds thicken as winds off the ocean moisten up the atmosphere. Even some spotty drizzle or freezing drizzle isn't out of the question in the northern Lehigh Valley and Poconos late tonight. Temperatures will be very close to freezing with lows ranging from 30 to 33 across the region.WEDNESDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Southwest winds bring in milder air as high pressure moves offshore. It will be a much cloudier day than today with just breaks of sun from time to time. The high climbs to 52, which is nearly ten degrees above normal. As we head into Valentine's evening, we'll be on the watch for a warm front to lift through. This will touch off some showers and light rain for the late evening into the predawn hours of Thursday. If you are heading out for dinner and a movie with your sweetheart, bring along an umbrella for when its time to head home.THURSDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a spotty morning shower possible. It's even warmer with a high of 65.FRIDAY: Another round of showers is likely, especially in the morning. Otherwise, some sun returns. It's breezy. We hit an early high of 60 before temperatures fall during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures fall back into the 40s in time for the evening commute.SATURDAY: There's has been a large model shift in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2 scenarios. The first leans toward a northern and southern branch feature phasing and leading to the development of a decent size storm across the Mid Atlantic/Northeast on Saturday evening. Of course,this would happen right after we get a brief shot of colder air. This means a cold rain, snow or a mix would be on the table. The second scenario keeps the northern and southern branches separate and we see nothing more than a spotty shower. Four days ahead of time, a lot can happen. This is we'll watch closely. The high hits 38.SUNDAY: It now appears as though we have a shot at a decent amount of sunshine as temperatures moderate. We'll also see milder afternoon temperatures. The high is 49.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): The next front finally arrives and we see a good deal of clouds with some rain possible at times. The high is even milder: 57.TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected with a much warmer high of 66.