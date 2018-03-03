WEATHER

AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine, but it's brisk and chilly in the wake of our departing storm. Look for a high of 48, but wind chills are stuck in the 30s. The Philadelphia Union season begins at Talen Energy Stadium at 7 p.m.. Dress warmly, Union fans!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34.

SUNDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's still a breezy and chilly end to the weekend with a high of 48.

MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with another seasonable high around 48.

TUESDAY: Clouds return and some rain is possible, mainly in the afternoon. Look for a high of 49.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and some wet snow is likely during the morning, with a change to all rain in the afternoon. The high hits 47.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high reaches 46.
