WEATHER

AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted. Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., February 6, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today was the calm before the storm. We're watching the radar as Gulf moisture is gathering in Louisiana and Mississippi and will work its way northeastward as we approach dawn Wednesay The center of the storm will pass just west of Philadelphia, meaning warmer air gets drawn up from the I-95 corridor on eastward. But, colder air can remain in place for the far northwest suburbs of the Lehigh Valley, bringing the threat of significant icing.
TONIGHT: Clouds return overnight. The low dips to 28.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be firmly in place before dawn. Precipitation arrives between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. beginning in the western suburbs and moving east. Initially, we expect a mix of snow and sleet near I-95 and points north. South Jersey and southern Delaware may see only a little mixing before a quick change to rain. Through the morning, milder air moving in from the south will change any wintry precipitation to all rain form south to north and by early afternoon, even the Lehigh Valley has a chance to see this change to rain. In the Poconos, we likely see nothing but snow. IMPACTS: A sloppy morning commute is expected with the biggest impacts in the northwest suburbs. Here's a rough breakdown: I-95 metro area and areas to the SE see a coating to 1" of sleet and snow before a change to rain around 10 a.m.; more immediate northwest suburbs see 1" to 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and then rain around noon; the northern Lehigh Valley sees around 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and rain in the early afternoon. The Poconos will see 3" - 6" of snow, mixing with sleet. Again, the morning rush looks to be most impacted with temps warming into the 40s by the afternoon rush for most areas along I-95. The high is 46. Precipitation moves off the coast by around 9 p.m..

THURSDAY: It's Parade Day in Philadelphia! Look for lots of sun, but windy and cold conditions. Winds will average 12-25 mph. Our high is 34 with wind chills in the lower 20s. Eagles fans should plan on bringing gloves and hats and wear layers beneath those Eagles jerseys.

FRIDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves to 43.

SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a much milder high around 49. It may begin raining late at night.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with some rain possible at times. The high warms to 54.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high is a seasonable 44.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 42.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
More Weather
Top Stories
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
Best places to watch the Eagles parade
LISTEN: Nick Foles called the 'Philly Special' play in Super Bowl
VIDEO: Corey Clement back home to celebrate Super Bowl win!
Show More
Beloved school bus driver returns from Super Bowl trip
Mob wrecks South Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough
'She said YES!' Carson Wentz engaged to girlfriend
Sharrie Williams and Brian Taff recap their journey to the Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home
Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough
New video released in Newark, Del. cold case murder
More Video