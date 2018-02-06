AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted. Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning

Today was the calm before the storm. We're watching the radar as Gulf moisture is gathering in Louisiana and Mississippi and will work its way northeastward as we approach dawn Wednesay The center of the storm will pass just west of Philadelphia, meaning warmer air gets drawn up from the I-95 corridor on eastward. But, colder air can remain in place for the far northwest suburbs of the Lehigh Valley, bringing the threat of significant icing.TONIGHT: Clouds return overnight. The low dips to 28.WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be firmly in place before dawn. Precipitation arrives between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. beginning in the western suburbs and moving east. Initially, we expect a mix of snow and sleet near I-95 and points north. South Jersey and southern Delaware may see only a little mixing before a quick change to rain. Through the morning, milder air moving in from the south will change any wintry precipitation to all rain form south to north and by early afternoon, even the Lehigh Valley has a chance to see this change to rain. In the Poconos, we likely see nothing but snow. IMPACTS: A sloppy morning commute is expected with the biggest impacts in the northwest suburbs. Here's a rough breakdown: I-95 metro area and areas to the SE see a coating to 1" of sleet and snow before a change to rain around 10 a.m.; more immediate northwest suburbs see 1" to 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and then rain around noon; the northern Lehigh Valley sees around 3" of sleet and snow before a change to freezing rain and rain in the early afternoon. The Poconos will see 3" - 6" of snow, mixing with sleet. Again, the morning rush looks to be most impacted with temps warming into the 40s by the afternoon rush for most areas along I-95. The high is 46. Precipitation moves off the coast by around 9 p.m..THURSDAY: It's Parade Day in Philadelphia! Look for lots of sun, but windy and cold conditions. Winds will average 12-25 mph. Our high is 34 with wind chills in the lower 20s. Eagles fans should plan on bringing gloves and hats and wear layers beneath those Eagles jerseys.FRIDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves to 43.SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a much milder high around 49. It may begin raining late at night.SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with some rain possible at times. The high warms to 54.MONDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high is a seasonable 44.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 42.---------