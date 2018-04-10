AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, A Giant Warm Up Coming Soon

TODAY: Overnight light rain and light wet snow ended quickly this morning. Clouds will give way to some sun. It's a little breezy today, but slightly milder with a high of 52.TONIGHT: It's mainly clear and chilly. Look for temperatures to fall through the 40s during this evening's Phillies game. The overnight low is 36.WEDNESDAY: Our trend toward nicer weather continues. We see a good deal of sunshine with a slightly improved high of 56.THURSDAY: A few more clouds mix into the region ahead of a passing warm front and there could even be a spotty shower here and there. However, milder air also makes the season's first true run at our region. The high shoots up to 69 -- and that's just the beginning!FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with our high soaring to 78. That would be the warmest number we've recorded in Philadelphia since last October!SATURDAY: This is a true summer preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 80. Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!SUNDAY: We get a stark reminder that it's still April and that summer has not quite arrived. Look for the arrival of a lot more cloud cover, much cooler air and perhaps a round of transitional showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a potential soaking rain later at night. The high plunges to a much cooler 59.MONDAY: Heavy rain is possible in the morning with afternoon drying, but clouds hanging tough. The high hits 60.TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies, but it's cooler again with a high of only 54.-----