AccuWeather: A Chance of Storms

TODAY: We start off with plenty of clouds, dense fog and drizzle. When the winds switch to the South, drier air will break apart the clouds and some sun will return late this morning. This will allow temps to climb to our average high of 78, but we'll have the threat of scattered showers/thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. We could have an isolated severe storm with hail and gusty winds.

THURSDAY: High pressure builds in, giving us a partly sunny, dry, pleasant start to June, with a high of 78.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible late at night. The high is 83.

SATURDAY: We may start the day with a shower, but overall it looks good, with partly cloudy skies as a cold front sinks to our south. Our High: 79. Rain may return at night.

SUNDAY: A wave of low pressure develops along the cold front, pulling in clouds, showers and thunderstorms. The high drops to 71.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine, with the chance of a lingering shower. The high is 72.

TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies. The high hits 71.

