AccuWeather: A Cloudy, Mild First Day of February

TODAY: We have mainly cloudy skies with any sunny breaks fading during the afternoon. Some spotty showers will develop during the late afternoon hours, mainly in northern areas. We're a lot milder with a high of 49.TONIGHT: Rain becomes a bit more widespread. Overnight, colder air rushing from the northwest catches the back edge of the rain and changes it to snow as the precipitation works its way toward the coast. The low is 32.FRIDAY: Morning snow should be fairly brief and any accumulation looks small. The snow is probably off the coast by about 8 or 9 a.m.. Some slippery spots are possible during the morning commute, although many roads will likely remain just wet. Sunshine returns later in the morning. The high is 34 early in the day with temperatures plunging into the 20s later in the morning or early afternoon. It's also increasingly windy. It will probably feel like the 20s and teens as we move deeper into the afternoon and evening.SATURDAY: Sun gives way quickly to increasing clouds. It's brisk and cold with a high of 34.SUNDAY: A cold front will approach from the west and at the same time a wave of low pressure will be forming across the southeastern U.S. and begin to ride up along that front. We do not have a good blocking high to our north, so this storm will likely ride up the coast and be allowed to transport some "milder" air off of the ocean into the region. This would mean a brief period of snow before a change to rain for much of the region. If this is the case it would be a very wet period for those heading out to super bowl parties and the celebrations afterwards. The high is 42. There is still the chance that the low takes a perfect track to our southeast for more in the way of snow as colder air could remain in place. This needs watching, but the big take home is that messy weather is likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as a coastal low moves through.MONDAY: It turns sunny and slightly cooler with a high of 40.TUESDAY: This looks like a somewhat cloudy, but dry day with a high of 40.WEDNESDAY: It's cloudy with a chance of rain during the day and a possible change to some snow in the evening. The high is 44.THURSDAY: Sunshine returns. It's still cool with a high of 36.---------