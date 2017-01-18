WEATHER

AccuWeather: A Damp Start to a Mild Day
EMBED </>More News Videos

Karen Rogers with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
WEDNESDAY: It's a damp start to the day with drizzle and fog, but then a northwesterly winds kick up to 12-20mph and starts to dry things out. We'll continue to see clouds through the day, but we may see some brightening as we get into the mid and late afternoon hours thanks to the drier northwesterly wind. Temperatures climb to 52, mild for January!

THURSDAY: It's a brighter day with sunshine, high clouds and less wind. Temps will stay above average with a high of 50.

FRIDAY: Expect more clouds than sun with the chance of some rain Friday afternoon and evening. High 49.

SATURDAY: Saturday is a nice day with clouds and some sun. It turns much milder with a high of 56.

SUNDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 50. We could see a touch of drizzle in the afternoon.

MONDAY: It's a nasty day with rain and strong winds. High: 52.

TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning, then we'll have mostly cloudy skies. It stays mild, with a high of 55.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
Winter warm-up a boost for local businesses
More Weather
Top Stories
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
Temple renames School of Media and Communications in honor of legend
Monkey's House gives aging, ailing dogs a home
Police: Fugitive wanted in officer's fatal shooting captured
Texas police detective fatally shot during standoff
Lifelong Wilmington resident remembered as helpful to all
Show More
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
NJ woman gets lifesaving transplant after lawmakers step in
Board of Ethics issues unprecedented fine to DA Seth Williams
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
More News
Top Video
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Temple renames School of Media and Communications in honor of legend
Action News Update
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
More Video