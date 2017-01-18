AccuWeather: A Damp Start to a Mild Day

WEDNESDAY: It's a damp start to the day with drizzle and fog, but then a northwesterly winds kick up to 12-20mph and starts to dry things out. We'll continue to see clouds through the day, but we may see some brightening as we get into the mid and late afternoon hours thanks to the drier northwesterly wind. Temperatures climb to 52, mild for January!THURSDAY: It's a brighter day with sunshine, high clouds and less wind. Temps will stay above average with a high of 50.FRIDAY: Expect more clouds than sun with the chance of some rain Friday afternoon and evening. High 49.SATURDAY: Saturday is a nice day with clouds and some sun. It turns much milder with a high of 56.SUNDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 50. We could see a touch of drizzle in the afternoon.MONDAY: It's a nasty day with rain and strong winds. High: 52.TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning, then we'll have mostly cloudy skies. It stays mild, with a high of 55.-----