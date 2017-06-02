AccuWeather: A Seasonably Warm Weekend

It was our third sunny, mild day in the 80's in a row! A weak disturbance brought a few isolated showers this afternoon, but most areas stayed dry.TONIGHT: A very spotty shower is possible early this evening. Otherwise, it's partly cloudy and a beautiful evening, if you have outside plans. Low: 57.SATURDAY: A potent piece of upper level energy rolls through near dawn giving us a period of clouds and a few showers when you first wake up in the morning. Behind that, we'll clear out quickly making for a sunny & nice afternoon/evening. Our High: 77.SUNDAY: A warm front lifting northeastward will increase our clouds and lead to the threat of a late day shower or thunderstorm, mainly north of Philadelphia. Dewpoints will be on the rise into the upper 50's, so you will notice a more humid feeling to the airmass. Best bet to see activity is areas north, like the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, where the warm front will set up shop during the afternoon. High climbs to 82.MONDAY: Low pressure stalls nearby and still gives us a chance for lots of clouds and a few showers or even a gusty thunderstorm. The high is 82.TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies and more showers. The high tries to hit 71.WEDNESDAY: The drifting upper-level low brings us more cool weather with a chance of more showers. The high sits at 71.THURSDAY: We finally see improvement, as the low pressure lifts out, bringing us partly sunny skies and somewhat warmer temps. Our high of 77 is still below average.Friday; Partly cloudy and seasonable, with a high climbing to 80.----------