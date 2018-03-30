AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Turning colder, clearing. Low 34-37.
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 58.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and cool. Some rain and wet snow is possible at night. High 55.
MONDAY: A round of snow and rain is likely during the morning, otherwise, partly sunny and chilly. High 46.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 56.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with areas or rain and drizzle. High 56.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 49.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool. High 49.
