AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Turning colder, clearing. Low 34-37.

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. High 58.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and cool. Some rain and wet snow is possible at night. High 55.

MONDAY: A round of snow and rain is likely during the morning, otherwise, partly sunny and chilly. High 46.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 56.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with areas or rain and drizzle. High 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 49.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool. High 49.

