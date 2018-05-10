AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Severe Storms This Evening

We've been fighting with clouds and some showers for much of the day, but we are seeing some decent breaks of sun now allowing temperatures to climb. This will help fuel a broken line of storms moving in from Central Pennsylvania.TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms begin arriving in the western suburbs around 5PM and lasting until 10PM. The biggest threat is for some damaging wind gusts and brief downpours. While this does not look to be a widespread severe weather event, there will definitely be a few strong cells making this our first real evening of the season with some severe weather. After midnight, skies clear and we dip to an overnight low of 60.FRIDAY: The rain is gone and we end up with a pleasant day. Look for mostly sunny skies with some patchy clouds around. The high is 76. A shower is possible at night in NW suburbs and the Poconos.SATURDAY: Most of the day looks partly sunny and warm as a warm front sets up to our north. Showers are possible late in the afternoon, but they may hold off until night time.The high soars to 86.SUNDAY: Saturday's warm front will drop back down through the region during the day. Mother's Day looks cloudy, cooler, with periods of rain. Plan indoor activities for mom! The high drops to 68.MONDAY: Assuming that front clears the region as currently projected, we should see a mainly bright, partly sunny day with only a slight chance for an isolated shower. The high hits around 77.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 84. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out.WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny, warmer day as a front approaches. We could see more clouds late in the day along with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high is 85.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high: 81.---