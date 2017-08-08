AccuWeather: After a Cool Start, Some Sun Returns

TUESDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. High 80.WEDNESDAY: We have a nice day with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. High 83.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun will mix. It looks like we stay dry. High 82.FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and more humid conditions with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High 81.SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 84.SUNDAY: It stays sticky with clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.MONDAY: It stays unsettled. Variable clouds with the chance of a shower or thundertorm. High 84.-----