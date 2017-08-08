WEATHER

AccuWeather: After a Cool Start, Some Sun Returns

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Karen Rogers with the latest forecast from AccuWeather during Action News at noon on August 8, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TUESDAY: Clouds will break for some sun. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: We have a nice day with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. High 83.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun will mix. It looks like we stay dry. High 82.

FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and more humid conditions with a shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High 81.

SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 84.

SUNDAY: It stays sticky with clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.

MONDAY: It stays unsettled. Variable clouds with the chance of a shower or thundertorm. High 84.

-----
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Everything to know about the solar eclipse
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
VIDEO: Freak flooding on Las Vegas Strip engulfs taxi under Linq hotel
Downed tree causes damage to Ardmore apt. building
More Weather
Top Stories
Man gunned down outside home in West Goshen
4 arrested after Plymouth Meeting home invasion, standoff
Police: NJ mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Police: Jewel thief hits Cherry Hill Jared store
Philly police: Man shot by officers fired first; suspect ID'd
Police: Body found at fire scene; possible homicide
Police: Rental cars stolen from Avis recovered
Wawa robber gets away with cash, chicken wrap
Show More
3 cars collide on Roosevelt Blvd. in Olney
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
Lakes of Margate: Mayor says "crown jewel" taken away
Sketch released of Haddon Twp. attempted luring suspect
Trash truck causes mess in parking lot of NJ apartments
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Philly police: Man shot by officers fired first; suspect ID'd
Police: Body found at fire scene; possible homicide
Working the inner thighs - Today's Tip
More Video