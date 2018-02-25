AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Drizzle

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain at times during the morning, tapering off to a few leftover showers by midday. Expect mainly just cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 55.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly mild. Lows 36-43.MONDAY: Breezy and mild with clouds giving way to sun. High 56.TUESDAY: Sunny and nice! High 58.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, mild. High 58.THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain developing. Heavy at times at night. High 56.FRIDAY: Cloudy, damp and cooler with rain at times. High 46.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. A leftover shower is possible during the morning. High 42.