AccuWeather: An August Beauty

WEDNESDAY: It was a cool start with temps in the Northwestern suburbs dropping to the low to mid 50s. But, we'll rebound with a high of 83 under sunny skies with low humidity.

THURSDAY: It another nice day with just a few more high clouds and lots of sunshine and low humidity. High 85.

FRIDAY: It turns unsettled Friday as an upper level trough draws near and it stays unsettled through the weekend. Although no day looks like a washout. Expect more clouds and an increase in humidity. Watch for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 82.

SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 82.

SUNDAY: It stays sticky with more clouds than sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 84.

MONDAY: It stays unsettled. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and we could see a period of rain. High 80.

TUESDAY: Clouds will break for sun. High 82.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
