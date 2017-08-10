AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day

THURSDAY: High pressure slowly pushes eastward. We'll see lots of sunshine mixing with some high clouds during the afternoon. Dewpoints are slowly rising, so it feels just a bit more humid. High: 85FRIDAY: The high pressure moves offshore and winds will turn out of the south bringing in gradually more humid air along with a lot of clouds as a front from earlier in the week works back northward as a warm front. Showers may break out in the afternoon and especially overnight. Highs near 84.SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in the morning hours. We will see some breaks of hazy sun, but definitely not a bright sunny day. High 80.SUNDAY: It stays sticky with more clouds than sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 86.MONDAY: It stays unsettled. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and we could see a period of rain as low pressure tries to develop along a stalled front. High 79.TUESDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine and the humidity finally decreases. High 84.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny and beautiful with low humidity and a comfortable high of 82.-----