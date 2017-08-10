WEATHER

AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers has the latest AccuWeather forecast. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
THURSDAY: High pressure slowly pushes eastward. We'll see lots of sunshine mixing with some high clouds during the afternoon. Dewpoints are slowly rising, so it feels just a bit more humid. High: 85

FRIDAY: The high pressure moves offshore and winds will turn out of the south bringing in gradually more humid air along with a lot of clouds as a front from earlier in the week works back northward as a warm front. Showers may break out in the afternoon and especially overnight. Highs near 84.

SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in the morning hours. We will see some breaks of hazy sun, but definitely not a bright sunny day. High 80.

SUNDAY: It stays sticky with more clouds than sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 86.

MONDAY: It stays unsettled. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and we could see a period of rain as low pressure tries to develop along a stalled front. High 79.

TUESDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine and the humidity finally decreases. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: It's mostly sunny and beautiful with low humidity and a comfortable high of 82.

-----
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Federal gov't wants OK to resume Margate dune project
Fast Facts: Total Solar Eclipse
Some pretty cool science is gonna happen during the eclipse
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
More Weather
Top Stories
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Death investigation at home in Washington Crossing
Several shot in Bridgeton, N.J.
Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House
5 firefighters injured in West Chester fire, evacuations lifted
Delco Sheriff Sgt. serving warrant burned with Molotov cocktail
Police capture Bensalem gunman in NE Phila.
NKorea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force'
Show More
Schuylkill skinny dipper taken into custody
Winning Powerball numbers drawn
Donations pour in after jar stolen from NJ diner
2 dead, 1 injured in Ocean County crash
Young Philly dancer who lost legs in train accident fights on
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
Action News Update
Young Philly dancer who lost legs in train accident fights on
5 firefighters injured in West Chester fire, evacuations lifted
More Video