AccuWeather: Another Beauty on the Way

It was another gorgeous spring day! With bright sunshine and blue skies, our high shot up to 77 degrees. That's six degrees above average.TONIGHT: It's clear and comfortable, with a low of 52.WEDNESDAY: We are in between systems. An area of low pressure with a trailing cold front will be out across the Great Lakes and another area of low pressure will be just offshore the Mid Atlantic coast. In between, we'll squeeze out another mainly sunny day with temps rising to 78, in a well mixed atmosphere. Once again, highs along the coast are stuck in the lower 60s, due to an onshore wind.THURSDAY: That area of low pressure out by the Great Lakes cuts well to our northeast up into southern Canada, but the trailing cold front comes through in the afternoon/evening touching off a few showers or t'storms. This looks like the scattered variety where not everyone sees them, but where they do you could get a brief downpour with the amount of moisture in the atmosphere cranking up. Dewpoints will reach the mid to upper 50s with precipitable water amounts near 1.3' to 1.4". The high is 78.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the afternoon looks nice with a high around 75.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and there's a chance of a spotty shower or a thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon as a warm front moves in. The high climbs to 86.SUNDAY: Saturday's warm front moves back down as a cold front, bringing in more clouds and a few shower and thunderstorms for Mother's Day. The high drops to 82.MONDAY: It's partly sunny with an early shower ahead of afternoon drying. The high is 75.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is 78.---