AccuWeather: Another Cold Night, Afternoon Scattered Showers

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 14, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was another cool March day. The high only hit 41 degrees today. That's 11 degrees below normal. And, with winds gusting near 40mph, wind chills were stuck in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear, but it's still brisk and cold. The low is 29 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid 20s. .

THURSDAY: The winds will ease a bit, but it's still a breezy, chilly day. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon. The high improves a bit to 46.

FRIDAY: In the wake of a passing frontal boundary, we see a dip in temperatures and another rather blustery wind profile. Look for sunshine mixing with a few clouds and a brisk, chilly high of just 39.

SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): This looks like a partly sunny day and not nearly as windy, but if you're headed out for holiday festivities, you'll still want to grab a coat, sweater or both. Look for a high of 47.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder with a high around 50.

MONDAY: A reinforcing wave of somewhat cooler air arrives. Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high slides to 48.

TUESDAY: A storm develops to our south. But, where it tracks or what types of precipitation it can bring are highly uncertain at this point. The idea is to be aware, but no need to panic at this point. As details become clearer late this week we can start to fine tune. Looking at any specific model runs at this point is rather useless as they will continue to change and evolve as the energy responsible for this storm moves over land and becomes better sampled. The high is 41.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will give way to increasing sunshine. It may still be rather windy, depending on what happens with that Tuesday storm. The high is still chilly: 43.
