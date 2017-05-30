AccuWeather: Another Cool and Cloudy Day

WEATHER

TODAY: Look for cloudy skies with a touch of drizzle, a shower or thunderstorm, especially later this evening or tonight. High 67.

WEDNESDAY: It finally turns warmer. Ahead of the next front, clouds mix with some sun. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm could pop up. We'll reach our average high for this time of year: 78.

THURSDAY: High pressure builds in, giving us a partly sunny, dry, pleasant start to June, with a high of 78.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. An afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 81.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few showers or thunderstorms possible as a cold front sinks to our south. Our High: 79.

SUNDAY: We could see a few showers around if Saturday's front keeps moving south. It will be mostly cloudy, and our high reaches 75.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sunshine. The high is 72.

