AccuWeather: Another gray day on the way

TONIGHT: Will be cool for early June with lows ranging from 49 in the outlying suburbs to 53 in Center City. Almost 10 degrees below normal. Continued cloudy with a shower or drizzle as northeasterly winds continue to provide a marine influence.WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy, but less shower activity than today. If we are lucky we may see a few breaks of sun late in the day as the upper levels of the atmosphere dry out. However, the lower levels remain rather moist. Temps remain well below normal around 67.THURSDAY: An area of low pressure develops off the Southeastern U.S. and travels northeastward. Most indications are this stays offshore. At the same time the closed low responsible for all of our dreary weather this week begins to open up and lift up into New England. This should give us some improvement in the form of a mix of clouds and sun with the threat of only an isolated shower or two. Temps up to the lower 70s with some of that sun.FRIDAY: This is a nice day with a clouds-and-sun mix and a high of 79.SATURDAY: Sun blends with clouds.It's warmer with an afternoon or evening thunderstorm in spots. The high is 84.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but it's hot and increasingly more humid with a high of 90.MONDAY: Look for a hot and humid start to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and a high around 92.TUESDAY: It's another hot and humid day with an afternoon thunderstorm possible. The high is 93. This would begin our second heat wave of the year.----------