AccuWeather: Another Round of Near Record Warmth On the Way

After some breaks of sun earlier today skies look more dreary this afternoon. There may be a sprinkle or two as a weak disturbance rides by, but not expecting much in the way of precipitation. After temperatures in the 40's Sunday, the high in Philadelphia rebounded to 54 today, that's seven degrees above normal.TONIGHT: More clouds build into the region and a spotty sprinkle or brief shower is possible toward morning. The low is 44.TUESDAY: We'll see clouds dominate, but some breaks of sun from time to time are likely. Temps will head toward the mid 60's and challenge records once again. We are forecasting a high of 67 here in Philadelphia, with the record being 68 from 1976. A fitting end to February 2017, which is going to go down in the books as the warmest on record! Going into Tuesday night the leading edge of warm advection precipitation will cross our area between say 8pm and midnight giving us a 1/10" to 1/4" of steady rain. What this will do is open the flood gates to even more warmth as we head into midweek.WEDNESDAY: We'll clmb back into the 70's with, again, lots of clouds and just a few breaks of sun from time to time. A few showers will be around as we await a cold front to arrive and then with the front will be a line of perhaps gusty t'storms, similar to what we saw on Saturday evening. The timing of this is still up in the air, but later in the afternoon/into the early evening looks to be the best. There is a lot of strong wind waiting in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere that can easily be transported down to the surface in any strong storm. Wind gusts could easily reach severe criteria of over 58mph. Our forecast high of 74 will come close to the current record of 76 from back in 1972.THURSDAY: It's windy and cooler behind a departing cold front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high around 53.FRIDAY: Clouds move back into the region with our next frontal boundary. A rain shower or snow shower is possible. The high falls back to 42.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's chilly with a high of 47.SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a milder afternoon high of 57.MONDAY: We have times of clouds and sun with a spotty shower around and a high of 60.------