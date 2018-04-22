AccuWeather: Beautiful Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 36-43.MONDAY: Sunny skies, delightful. High 70.TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with light rain developing during the afternoon. High 59.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain during the morning. Some drizzle still possible during the afternoon. High 64.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 66.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 71.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few afternoon showers. High 62.SUNDAY: Breezy with clouds and sunshine. High 66.---