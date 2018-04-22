WEATHER

AccuWeather: Beautiful Monday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon on April 22, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 36-43.

MONDAY: Sunny skies, delightful. High 70.

TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with light rain developing during the afternoon. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with rain during the morning. Some drizzle still possible during the afternoon. High 64.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable. High 66.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few afternoon showers. High 62.

SUNDAY: Breezy with clouds and sunshine. High 66.
---
