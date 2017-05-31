AccuWeather: Beautiful start to June

TONIGHT: A weak cold front will cross the region tonight and could touch off some spotty t'storms. Many areas will likely remain dry. Where any t'storm does form it has the potential to create pea to even as large as quarter size hail as cooler air exists in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Some gusty winds are also possible along with a brief downpour. Lows near 60 with the remainder of the overnight quiet.THURSDAY: As we head into the first day of June temps will be right around normal (79). Rare for us after coming off of our many below normal days in May. It will be sunny and pleasant with high pressure in control and also rather breezy with a west wind at 10-20mph.FRIDAY: Another cold front approaches late in the day, but ahead of it we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temps again in the upper 70s. A late day t'storm is possible, but like tonight, it doesn't look all that widespread.SATURDAY: We start the weekend on a bright note. Overall it looks good, with partly cloudy skies as a cold front sinks to our south. Our High: 79.SUNDAY: Clouds will be around for the start of the day and a soaking rain looks to arrive midday/early afternoon and puts a damper on the end of the weekend. Sunday's high reaches 75 before the rain begins and then cools into the upper 60s.MONDAY: Low pressure stalls nearby and still gives us the chance for lots of clouds and on and off rain. The high is 72.TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies and more showers. The high tries to hit 71.----------