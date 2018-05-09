AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Some Showers and Storms Thursday

TODAY: Some morning fog at the shore is possible, but overall this is a broadly sunny day across the region with light winds and a warm high of 78.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely. It's cool and comfortable overnight with a low of 54.THURSDAY: A cold front draws near. This has several effects on us. First, we see slightly warmer temperatures ahead of the front. Second, we see more clouds mixing with sun. Third, the atmosphere becomes less stable and we see some spotty showers at times and some spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. At present, areas west of Philadelphia even have a chance for an isolated strong storm with a brief wind gust and downpour included. The high inches up to about 81.FRIDAY: The front is gone and we return to mostly sunny conditions with a slightly cooler, pleasant high of 78.SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun. It turns breezy. There is the chance of a spotty shower or a thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon, as a warm front pushes through the region. The high climbs to 86.SUNDAY: We have a big change for Mother's Day. Saturday's warm front (which was originally expected to remain to our north) now looks to drop back down through the region during the day. Instead of a partly sunny, hot day, this now looks like a largely cloudy, cooler day with a few showers and thunderstorms around at times. The high drops to 76.MONDAY: Assuming that front clears the region as currently projected, we should see plenty of sunshine with a pleasant high around 75.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high of 80.WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny, warmer day as a front approaches. We could see more clouds late in the day along with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high is 87.---