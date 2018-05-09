WEATHER

AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Some Showers and Storms Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Some morning fog at the shore is possible, but overall this is a broadly sunny day across the region with light winds and a warm high of 78.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are likely. It's cool and comfortable overnight with a low of 54.

THURSDAY: A cold front draws near. This has several effects on us. First, we see slightly warmer temperatures ahead of the front. Second, we see more clouds mixing with sun. Third, the atmosphere becomes less stable and we see some spotty showers at times and some spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon. At present, areas west of Philadelphia even have a chance for an isolated strong storm with a brief wind gust and downpour included. The high inches up to about 81.

FRIDAY: The front is gone and we return to mostly sunny conditions with a slightly cooler, pleasant high of 78.

SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun. It turns breezy. There is the chance of a spotty shower or a thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon, as a warm front pushes through the region. The high climbs to 86.

SUNDAY: We have a big change for Mother's Day. Saturday's warm front (which was originally expected to remain to our north) now looks to drop back down through the region during the day. Instead of a partly sunny, hot day, this now looks like a largely cloudy, cooler day with a few showers and thunderstorms around at times. The high drops to 76.

MONDAY: Assuming that front clears the region as currently projected, we should see plenty of sunshine with a pleasant high around 75.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high of 80.

WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny, warmer day as a front approaches. We could see more clouds late in the day along with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high is 87.
---
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
Tips for getting your air conditioner ready for summer
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Canadian man charged with killing Lyft passenger in DUI crash
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Fishtown wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Trump says he's withdrawing US from Iran nuclear accord
Mother sues school, suspect after Pa. teen taken to Mexico
Seeking adventure in the Philly treetops
Teens accuse Nordstrom Rack of racial profiling, store apologizes
Show More
Child struck, killed by box truck in Hamilton Twp.
Man leaving takeout restaurant shot in SW Phila.
Boy, 10, riding bike hit by car in SW Phila.
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
Girl jumps out of moving SUV to escape carjacker
More News