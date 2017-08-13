AccuWeather: Becoming Less Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 56-68.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm. High 84.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. A spotty shower is possible late in the day (Lehigh Valley). High 86.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly more humid. High 89.
THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, humid. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84.
-----
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps