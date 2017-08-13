WEATHER

AccuWeather: Becoming Less Humid

Melissa Magee reports on the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m. on April 12, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 56-68.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm. High 84.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. A spotty shower is possible late in the day (Lehigh Valley). High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly more humid. High 89.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, humid. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84.
