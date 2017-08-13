AccuWeather: Becoming Less Humid

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid. High 86.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 56-68.MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm. High 84.TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, warm. A spotty shower is possible late in the day (Lehigh Valley). High 86.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly more humid. High 89.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, humid. There's a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 84.-----