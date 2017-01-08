AccuWeather: Below Freezing Monday

TONIGHT: Clear and bitterly cold. Winds diminishing. Lows 4/10.MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold with less wind. High 27.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A light mixture of snow, sleet and rain may develop late in the day west of Philadelphia. High 38.WEDNESDAY: Morning rain and fog giving way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 53.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower around. High 60.FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with a shower. High 57.SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. High 40.SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and drizzle. High: 43.-----