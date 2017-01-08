AccuWeather: Below Freezing Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Clear and bitterly cold. Winds diminishing. Lows 4/10.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold with less wind. High 27.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A light mixture of snow, sleet and rain may develop late in the day west of Philadelphia. High 38.
WEDNESDAY: Morning rain and fog giving way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 53.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower around. High 60.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with a shower. High 57.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. High 40.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and drizzle. High: 43.
-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather