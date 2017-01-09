AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Tonight, Winter Weather Advisories Tuesday

We've been in a deep freeze for the last five days with highs only in the 30's last Thursday & Friday and then just 20's for the weekend and into today. Temps will start to rise as we head into tomorrow and unbelievably reach up to 60 come Thursday!TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a cold low of 18. Winds remain very light.TUESDAY: A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted from 11am to 2am Wednesday for areas north of the Pa. Turnpike. Some light precipitation in the form of snow and freezing rain may graze these areas as warmer air tries to work into the region, however the main focus of precipitation looks to be much farther north. This could create a few slick spots toward the afternoon/evening if the precipitation materializes. If it doesn't it may wait until the night time hours when a cold front will come through with around " of rainfall. By this time areas from the I-95 corridor on southeast will be well above freezing and no icing concerns are present. Even in the far northwest temps will be on the rise overnight into Wednesday and any frozen precipitation changes over to rain. Tuesday's high 38.WEDNESDAY: We are in between systems, but stuck with lots of clouds. We may start off with some fog and drizzle as the warmer air moves in over the cold ground. A peak or two of sun is possible and temps are expected to reach near 50.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun and a spotty shower can't be ruled out, but the big weather story of the day is the mild air that surges back into the region. Look for a high of 60.FRIDAY: We see plenty of clouds with a couple of showers around. But it's rain, not snow, with another mild high around 53 before temperatures start to fall.SATURDAY: It's mainly cloudy with a wintry mix possible late in the day and during the night. Chilly air returns. The high is only about 38.SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with occasional rain and drizzle and a high of 40.MONDAY: Unstable conditions persist. We have plenty of clouds and more occasional rain and drizzle. The high is 46.-----