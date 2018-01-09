AccuWeather: Black Ice This Morning, Milder This Afternoon

TODAY: Icy sidewalks and windshields are an issue early in the morning, but partly sunny skies and rising temperatures will help break up that ice later the morning and afternoon. The high is 42.TONIGHT: We'll see partly cloudy skies and a chilly low of 25.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixes with a few patchy clouds and it's a bit chilly with a high of 39.THURSDAY: A warm front passes through, kicking a lot of clouds into the region. It looks like any rain and drizzle probably holds off until night time. The high jumps up to 48.FRIDAY: We are cloudy and rainy with a stalled front nearby and some waves riding along it. Overall, we could be in for a good soaking, with 1-2" of rain possible. But this will be rain, not snow, because our high bounces all the way up to 58.SATURDAY: It's cloudy with a chilly wind blowing and an occasional, spotty shower at times, but overall, Eagles fans can't complain as this is an unseasonably mild day for January playoff football. The high is 48.SUNDAY: Colder air returns in a hurry behind a departing cold front. We'll see plenty of sun with a few patchy clouds and a high of just 31.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): It's sunny, brisk and cold again with a high around 28. MLK Day volunteers will want to bundle up for any outdoor activities.TUESDAY: More clouds return to the area and some snow is possible at night. The high: 34.---------