AccuWeather: Blustery & Chilly Today
David Murphy with the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds. Winds gust to 30-40 mph at times. The high is 41, but it will generally feel like the 20s. A spotty snow shower is possible in NW suburbs.

TONIGHT: The winds die down, skies clear and we get cold with a low in Philadelphia of 28 and some suburbs dipping into the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Sun mixes with clouds. It's a breezy and chilly end to 2016, but not a bad day overall with a high of 43. The temperature will likely still be around 40 at midnight as we ring in the new year in relatively mild fashion.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Look for a nice start to 2017 with partly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures. The Mummers will start marching in the low 40s with a high of 50 around 3 p.m. and a temperature around 48 as the parade ends. Winds are light. Eagles fans will also have mild weather as the Birds close-out their season against the Cowboys at the Linc.

MONDAY: The next system arrives, bringing clouds, periods of rain and drizzle and a high of 48.

TUESDAY: The clouds hang tough with more occasional rain and drizzle likely. It's a lot milder, though, with the high zooming all the way up to 60.

WEDNESDAY: The rain is gone and we get a gorgeous January day with partly sunny skies and a nice high around 57.

THURSDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, so it's a good-looking day. However, cooler air returns; our high is only 40.

FRIDAY: Look for the return of thicker clouds. The high is 36. We're keeping our eye on a system delivering moisture just to our south.

