AccuWeather: Blustery And Chilly

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Winds WSW 5-15 mph. High 36.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, chilly. Lows 20-28.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A flurry is possible in the Poconos. High 47.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 46.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. Becoming breezy with temperatures rising during the evening. High 52.

WEDNESDAY: Leftover morning clouds and rain. Becoming very windy during the afternoon with falling temperatures. High 60.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and colder. High 36. Wind chills: Mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 34.

