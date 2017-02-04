AccuWeather: Blustery And Chilly

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Winds WSW 5-15 mph. High 36.TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, chilly. Lows 20-28.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. A flurry is possible in the Poconos. High 47.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 46.TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. Becoming breezy with temperatures rising during the evening. High 52.WEDNESDAY: Leftover morning clouds and rain. Becoming very windy during the afternoon with falling temperatures. High 60.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and colder. High 36. Wind chills: Mid 20s.FRIDAY: Sun, few clouds. High 34.-----