AccuWeather: Blustery and Cold Today

TODAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. Winds average between 10 and 20 mph. The high is just 34, but it will feel like the teens and 20s as we move through the day.TONIGHT: Look for an increase in clouds overnight. It's very cold with lows between 18 in some suburbs and about 22 in Philadelphia, albeit with less wind.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with less wind than Tuesday. It will still be brisk, however, and still cold. The high only reaches 30.THURSDAY: We'll see intervals of sun and clouds, but the big story will be the arrival of a more arctic quality of air which will drive our highs down into the 20s. The high in Philadelphia: 27. Some suburbs will remain in the low to mid 20s.FRIDAY: More clouds roll into the region. It stays cold with a high of just 29.SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies. We're watching a clipper system rolling in from the west that could be potent enough to bring some light snow or at least some flurries to the area. The timing with this may change, but for now, models show precipitation centered in the afternoon hours. The high: 29.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): A few lingering snow showers or flurries are possible, especially in the morning. Otherwise, look for partial sunshine and a cold high of 26. Dress warmly as you step outside to ring in the new year. Midnight temperatures will range from the upper teens to about 20 across the region.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Clouds will mix with sun, but it will be very cold. The sunrise temperature will be 16 for those of you heading down to or performing in the Mummers Parade. The afternoon high is just 26.TUESDAY: The arctic air hangs on. Look for plenty of sunshine, but with a high of just 25.____________________________