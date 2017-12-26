WEATHER

AccuWeather: Blustery and Cold Today

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy has the latest AccuWeather forecast during Action News Mornings on December 26, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. Winds average between 10 and 20 mph. The high is just 34, but it will feel like the teens and 20s as we move through the day.

TONIGHT: Look for an increase in clouds overnight. It's very cold with lows between 18 in some suburbs and about 22 in Philadelphia, albeit with less wind.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with less wind than Tuesday. It will still be brisk, however, and still cold. The high only reaches 30.

THURSDAY: We'll see intervals of sun and clouds, but the big story will be the arrival of a more arctic quality of air which will drive our highs down into the 20s. The high in Philadelphia: 27. Some suburbs will remain in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: More clouds roll into the region. It stays cold with a high of just 29.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies. We're watching a clipper system rolling in from the west that could be potent enough to bring some light snow or at least some flurries to the area. The timing with this may change, but for now, models show precipitation centered in the afternoon hours. The high: 29.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): A few lingering snow showers or flurries are possible, especially in the morning. Otherwise, look for partial sunshine and a cold high of 26. Dress warmly as you step outside to ring in the new year. Midnight temperatures will range from the upper teens to about 20 across the region.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Clouds will mix with sun, but it will be very cold. The sunrise temperature will be 16 for those of you heading down to or performing in the Mummers Parade. The afternoon high is just 26.

TUESDAY: The arctic air hangs on. Look for plenty of sunshine, but with a high of just 25.
____________________________
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How to prepare for a snowstorm
Winter is here! Solstice marks shortest day of year
Record 107 million travelers expected this Christmas season
White Christmas? Forecast looks interesting!
More Weather
Top Stories
Eagles secure No.1 seed, home-field advantage with Christmas win
Police chase from Haverford to Philly ends in crash
Water main break forces evacuations in NE Philly
Raging Christmas night fire destroys 2 Del. homes
2 killed in head-on Christmas Day crash in Atlantic Co.
JetBlue plane skids off taxiway in Boston
Person questioned after fire in North Philadelphia
Winds may be to blame for Torresdale collapse
Show More
Police: Man connected to homicide, retaliation shooting
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Fire damages train station in Devon, Pa.
Tanker truck crashes into home in Burlington Co.
Police: Calif. officer killed by drunk driver on Christmas Eve
More News
Top Video
Police chase from Haverford to Philly ends in crash
Raging Christmas night fire destroys 2 Del. homes
Person questioned after fire in North Philadelphia
Winds may be to blame for Torresdale collapse
More Video