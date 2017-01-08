TODAY: Sun and clouds, cold and windy. Wind chills in the single digits. High 25.TONIGHT: Clear and bitterly cold. Winds diminishing. Lows 4/12.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 27.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A light mixture of snow, sleet and rain may develop late in the day west of Philadelphia. High 38.WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and rain giving way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 53.THURSDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with a shower around. High 56.FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with showers. High 57.SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. High 48.-----