WEATHER

AccuWeather: Bluster And Cold!
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch the latest forecast from meteorologist Chris Sowers and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun and clouds, cold and windy. Wind chills in the single digits. High 25.

TONIGHT: Clear and bitterly cold. Winds diminishing. Lows 4/12.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 27.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. A light mixture of snow, sleet and rain may develop late in the day west of Philadelphia. High 38.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and rain giving way to some sunshine by afternoon. High 53.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with a shower around. High 56.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild and damp with showers. High 57.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. High 48.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Little ones enjoy snowy Saturday, others not so much
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
Snowplow hits utility pole in Delaware County
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother's boyfriend charged in murder of Abington teen
Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Twp.
Snowplow hits utility pole in Delaware County
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother and Globe-Trotting Husband
Crime Fighters: Who killed Timothy McGorder?
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded After Truck Runs Over Israeli Soldiers
Little ones enjoy snowy Saturday, others not so much
Show More
Snow, wind and cold impacting the Jersey Shore
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
Police investigating homicide in Hunting Park
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
Florida airport victims: World travelers, a social butterfly
More News
Top Video
Dozens displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Twp.
Mother's boyfriend charged in murder of Abington teen
Snowplow hits utility pole in Delaware County
Wintry weather plagues drivers across Delaware Valley
More Video