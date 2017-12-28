AccuWeather: Blustery, Bitter Cold Today

TODAY: Look for lots of sun which will bring little comfort. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph and that, combined with low temperatures will make for a brutally cold day. The high is 23. Wind chills will make it feel like the single digits most of the time.TONIGHT: Clouds will build overnight. Winds die down a bit, but bitter cold settles in with a low of 14 in Philadelphia and some suburbs closer to 10. Wind chills will be close to zero.FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies. It will still be cold, but not as harsh in the afternoon with a high of 30. Some flurries are possible at night and perhaps a spotty snow shower, but most of our snow probably holds off until early Saturday morning.SATURDAY: A clipper system arrives from the west, bringing us flurries and light snow showers. The first flakes will arrive early in the morning; the last won't depart until evening. Overall, we only expect about a coating to 2" accumulation from this with areas near the Delaware River and points north having the best chance of seeing the highest amounts (less in Delaware and most of South Jersey). Still, with cold air locked in place, roads will tend to turn slippery quickly whenever a slightly steadier snow shower arrives, especially on untreated surfaces. The high is 28.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): The coldest air of this cold snap arrives just in time for Eagles fans and New Year's revelers. Look for a bitter cold afternoon with a high of just 22, followed by an equally bitter evening. Temperatures will be dipping into the lower teens by midnight as the late fireworks show begins at Penn's Landing and will be dropping from there in the overnight hours.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): The temperature at dawn will be 8 in Philadelphia, bitterly cold for Mummers and their fans gathering for the parade. Wind chills will be below zero! The afternoon high is only 20. This could be the coldest Mummer's Parade in decades.TUESDAY: It's still brisk and cold with plenty of sun, but no relief! The high improves, but only to about 25.WEDNESDAY: Finally, we begin to pull out of the heart of this cold snap. Sunrise temperatures will still be raw (about 12 in Philadelphia), but the afternoon will be less harsh with a high of 30.THURSDAY: Clouds increase and some snow or ice is possible, assuming a coastal storm forms and deepens off our shoreline. Some models have this happening. Others don't, so we'll all need to keep our eyes on this. The high is probably around 32.____________________________