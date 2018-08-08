WEATHER

AccuWeather: Break in the humidity arrives soon

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on August 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: A t'storm or two has popped in this humidity, but like yesterday they are widely scattered at this point as the cold front is well to our west. It may turn out that our most active period could be later tonight when the cold front pushes through. This would be somewhere in the 10pm to 2am range, but even then it does not look like everyone sees the action. However, anyone that does see a t'storm is fair game for flooding downpours and the potential for damaging wind gusts. Lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Winds will switch around to the drier WNW at 7-14mph and the sun will be back out in force. Highs will likely reach right around 90, but dewpoints will fall slightly into the mid 60s by late afternoon. This will give us a slightly less humid feel.

FRIDAY: We keep the humidity in check for Friday with continued mid 60s dewpoints. Temps will top out in the upper 80s with sunshine mixing with clouds.

SATURDAY: Here we go again, we'll see a return of higher dewpoint air, back in the oppressive 70s. We also look to turn more active with widespread showers and t'storms under mostly cloudy skies. This will hold temps down into the lower to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Clouds look to still dominate as our active, unsettled pattern returns. Downpours and thunderstorms will develop during the day. It's humid again with a high around 85.

MONDAY: The tropical humidity is locked in place along with more pop-up downpours and storms. The high: 84.

TUESDAY: More of the same with the unsettled pattern continuing and the oppressive humidity overhead. The high is 85.

