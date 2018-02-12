AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today

WEATHER

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Some stray morning showers give way to afternoon drying with some sun returning. Look out for puddles on roads from our 2-3" of Sunday rain. It's breezy and cooler than it was over the weekend with an afternoon high of 46.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a brisk and cold overnight low of 26 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip to closer to 20.

TUESDAY: We have a partly sunny, but cooler day with a chilly breeze at times and a high of just 41.

WEDNESDAY (VALENTINES DAY): This now looks like a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun and a milder high of 52. Some rain is possible at night.

THURSDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a spotty morning shower possible. It's even milder with a high of 63.
FRIDAY: Another round of showers is likely, especially in the morning. Otherwise, some sun returns. It's breezy. The high is still fairly mild: 56.

SATURDAY: Cooler air returns for the beginning of the weekend. It's partly sunny and brisk. The high slips to 42.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a milder high of 50.

MONDAY: This a milder day, but cloudy with a chance of rain. The high is 54.

