AccuWeather: Breezy And Milder

SUNDAY: Afternoon sun and clouds, breezy. High 47.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 23-30.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 53.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, very mild. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 43. Wind chills in the 30's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible during the afternoon. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Some rain possible. High: 65.
