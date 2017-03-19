AccuWeather: Breezy And Milder

SUNDAY: Afternoon sun and clouds, breezy. High 47.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 23-30.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 53.TUESDAY: More clouds than sun, very mild. High 57.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 43. Wind chills in the 30's.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible during the afternoon. High 55.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Some rain possible. High: 65.------