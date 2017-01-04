AccuWeather: Breezy, Mild Today, Snow Friday Morning

TODAY: Clouds and patchy fog early give way to partial sunshine during the day. The winds build. The high is 54 around lunch time, but down to 42 by dinner time.TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear, but it's brisk and cold overnight with a low dipping down to 28.THURSDAY: Temperatures at dawn will be in the 20's. We see plenty of clouds, overall, and a high of only 36. Snow is possible late at night, but it may actually hold-off until after midnight in most areas as it filters into the region from the west.FRIDAY: A period of light snow will last into about mid day. A coating to 1" is expected in most areas with 1-2" closer to the coast. A few spots in those southern areas could actually get to 3", the best chance being in places like Cape May County and southern Delaware. This is not a debilitating snow, but the timing is bad for the morning commute, making for slippery roads and slow going. We may see a few breaks of sun late Friday as the storm pulls away, but it remains cold with a high around 34.SATURDAY: We continue to watch another area of low pressure ejecting from the Southeastern U.S. that could make a run in our direction. Most models have this missing us, but should it track close enough, there could be a brush of snow along the coast. Otherwise, look for a rather cloudy and cold day with a high around 32.SUNDAY: The weekend wraps up with another partly sunny, but cold day. In fact, most neighborhoods probably won't reach the freezing mark. We're going for a high of 29 in Philadelphia.MONDAY: It's more of the same: partly sunny skies and another high around 29.TUESDAY: More sunshine is expected. Afternoon temperatures improve a bit with a high of 40.WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll in with some afternoon rain is possible. The high is 48.-----