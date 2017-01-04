AccuWeather: Breezy, Mild Today, Snow Friday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: Clouds and patchy fog early give way to partial sunshine during the day. The winds build. The high is 54 around lunch time, but down to 42 by dinner time.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear, but it's brisk and cold overnight with a low dipping down to 28.
THURSDAY: Temperatures at dawn will be in the 20's. We see plenty of clouds, overall, and a high of only 36. Snow is possible late at night, but it may actually hold-off until after midnight in most areas as it filters into the region from the west.
FRIDAY: A period of light snow will last into about mid day. A coating to 1" is expected in most areas with 1-2" closer to the coast. A few spots in those southern areas could actually get to 3", the best chance being in places like Cape May County and southern Delaware. This is not a debilitating snow, but the timing is bad for the morning commute, making for slippery roads and slow going. We may see a few breaks of sun late Friday as the storm pulls away, but it remains cold with a high around 34.
SATURDAY: We continue to watch another area of low pressure ejecting from the Southeastern U.S. that could make a run in our direction. Most models have this missing us, but should it track close enough, there could be a brush of snow along the coast. Otherwise, look for a rather cloudy and cold day with a high around 32.
SUNDAY: The weekend wraps up with another partly sunny, but cold day. In fact, most neighborhoods probably won't reach the freezing mark. We're going for a high of 29 in Philadelphia.
MONDAY: It's more of the same: partly sunny skies and another high around 29.
TUESDAY: More sunshine is expected. Afternoon temperatures improve a bit with a high of 40.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll in with some afternoon rain is possible. The high is 48.
