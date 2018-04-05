AccuWeather: Brief Warm Up Friday, Wintry Weekend

It was a bright, but chilly day with temperatures mainly stuck in the 40s and wind chills rising from the mid 20s this morning to upper 30s this afternoon. Certainly not feeling anything like early April, when our normal high is now 60 degrees!TONIGHT: Clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front. The low is 38.FRIDAY: An early rain or snow shower is possible, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. Be careful, a few bridges and overpasses could get slippery. After that, it's a mostly cloudy, windy day with a much milder afternoon high around 62. An associated cold front will then swing towards us Friday night giving us some light rain initially that will transition to a light wet snow on the back end as colder air works in.SATURDAY: There are some changes from earlier thinking this week. And, the changes are for the good if you don't like the idea of snow in April. The wave of low pressure that will ride along the cold front that passes through looks to stay mainly to our south and won't add any additional precipitation. This means less in the way of snowfall and an earlier end time. Snow that begins just before dawn will now be off the coast by noon on Saturday leaving the afternoon just cloudy and cool. Temps will rise to 42, so any snow that does fall will melt in the afternoon. Accumulations will only be on grassy surfaces and no travel impacts expected. Our forecast right now is for a coating to 1" in the nearby northwest suburbs with 1" to 2" from Southern Chester County to Philadelphia to northern ocean county and all areas southeast. Far northwest areas may not see much more than a few flurries or nothing at all. Skies brighten during the afternoon.SUNDAY: Its a partly sunny, brisk and chilly day with a high of just 46.MONDAY: Clouds build back into the region with some rain, drizzle and perhaps another hit of wet snow, specially during the afternoon and at night. The high is still cool: 42.TUESDAY: Clouds stick around. Some rain is possible at times. The high improves to 51, but it's still chilly for this time of year.WEDNESDAY: The dreary march through early April continues with yet another mostly cloudy and cool afternoon. For now, it looks dry, but cool with a high of52.THURSDAY: Finally, somewhat milder air returns. We see partly sunny skies with a breeze. A spotty afternoon shower can't be ruled out, but overall, it's nicer with a high around 60.-----