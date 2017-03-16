AccuWeather: Bright, But Cold Today

THURSDAY: Low pressure north of Maine and high pressure pushing into the Tennessee Valley will continue to provide a brisk west-northwest wind at 12-20mph with gusts to 35mph. This means wind chills start off in the low teens, but will come up into the low to mid 20's in the afternoon as temperatures rise to 37. It's at least better than yesterday's high of 31.FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Sun gives way to increasing clouds with a chance for a wintry mix arriving at night. The high is 40.SATURDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower around. In NW suburbs, a snow shower can't be ruled-out. The high is 47.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's brisk and chilly with a passing shower not out of the question. The high is 46.MONDAY: Spring arrives with mostly sunny skies and a chilly high of 46.TUESDAY: The first full day of spring will start with some spotty morning rain. Then we'll see more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures finally hit 50. Philadelphia's high: 50.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a cooler high of 45.------