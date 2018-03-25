AccuWeather: Brighter Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 26-31.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 47.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 50.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 53.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with a stray shower in spots. High 63.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A shower is possible for some on Good Friday and for the start of Passover. High 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 52.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds for Easter Sunday. High 49.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps