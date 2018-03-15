AccuWeather: Brisk and Chilly Again, Spotty Showers This Afternoon

TODAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds with some spotty afternoon showers around. It's still brisk and chilly again with a high of 45.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a few brief evening rain or snow showers around. It's still brisk and cold with a low of 29.FRIDAY: In the wake of a passing frontal boundary, we see a dip in temperatures and another rather blustery wind profile. Look for sunshine mixing with a few clouds and a brisk, chilly high of just 39. Wind chills will be in the 20s.SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): After a cold start with temperatures in the 20s at dawn, we rebound nicely with a mostly sunny afternoon, less wind and a high of 47. You'll still want to grab a coat, sweater or both for outdoor holiday festivities and the afternoon Philadelphia Union match, but overall, this is a day of improvement.SUNDAY: Sun mixes with a few additional clouds as we move through the day, but winds remain relatively light and we get another somewhat milder high around 48.MONDAY: It's rather cloudy as a southern storm draws near. Some rain is possible late in the day or at night with some wet snow possible in northern areas, especially the Poconos. The high slips to 45.TUESDAY: Our storm system overtakes the region, but does not currently look like a nor'easter. Instead, we're expecting periods of rain from this one with a bit of wet snow mixing at times, mainly in the Poconos and some of our northern suburbs. No coastal low appears likely, as of now, which means winds will not be that strong. This storm forecast still has room for change (and perhaps, change for the worse), but for now, it's merely something to watch, versus something to raise much worry. Tuesday's high is 41. Spring officially arrives at 12:15 p.m..WEDNESDAY: Clouds may have trouble clearing the region and some lingering rain and wet snow is possible, at least in the morning. The high is still a chilly 43.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a slightly improved, but still below average high of 45.-----