AccuWeather: Brisk and Chilly, More Melting Today

TODAY: We'll see partial sunshine with a very spotty shower possible in the afternoon and early evening, but most areas remain dry. It's brisk and chilly with a high of 45.TONIGHT: Skies clear, the wind dies down, but it's cold with evening temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. The overnight low is 28 in Philadelphia and the mid 20s in some suburbs.SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies are again likely with another chilly high around 46. A very spotty snow shower is possible at night.SUNDAY: We are still chilly, but with the nearest storm system now diving past us well to the south, it's very likely a partly sunny, dry day. The high is just 43.MONDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 45.TUESDAY: A few more clouds kick in, but we still see at least some sunshine and we also get some milder air finally creeping back into the region beneath a passing warm front. If this surge is forceful enough, we could get up to about 50.WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll into the area with limited sunshine and an afternoon and evening shower can't be ruled out. But we're still parked on the southern side of that front, which allows our temperatures to continue to rise. Our high climbs to 54.THURSDAY: We're rather cloudy with some additional showers around every now and then, but the mild trend continues with our high bumping to 58.FRIDAY: It will be probably be mostly cloudy again and yes, there could another shower around. But our high touches 60 which is going to feel pretty darned nice!-----