AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Thursday

TODAY: The storm is gone, but it's brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high around 45.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 46.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are again likely with another high around 46.SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 43.MONDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 46.TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with slightly higher temperatures. The high rebounds to 50, a rare benchmark compared to where we've been for most of the last two weeks!WEDNESDAY: More clouds move in and some showers are possible in the afternoon. The high is 52.-----