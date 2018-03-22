WEATHER

AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: The storm is gone, but it's brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high around 45.



FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies are again likely with another high around 46.
SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 43.
MONDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 46.

TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with slightly higher temperatures. The high rebounds to 50, a rare benchmark compared to where we've been for most of the last two weeks!

WEDNESDAY: More clouds move in and some showers are possible in the afternoon. The high is 52.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Residents deal with city streets during the nor'easter
Snow shoveling begins as the flakes continue to fall
SEPTA prepares to resume normal service for Thursday
More Weather
Top Stories
6abc School Closings and Delays
SEPTA to operate on regular schedule Thursday
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Snow shoveling begins as the flakes continue to fall
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Philly schools open two-hours late Thursday
Philly Archdiocesan schools to open Thursday on two-hour delay
Residents deal with city streets during the nor'easter
NJ residents deal with snow, hopes for spring weather
Show More
VIDEO: Villanova Basketball team's bus gets stuck in snow
Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos