AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Today, Some Melting Snow

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Our nor'easter is gone, but it's still blustery and chilly with partial sun and a high of 43.

SNOWFALL: Philadelphia officially received 7.6" at the airport. A general 8 - 12" was recorded across most of the central area with more like 2-6" in southern areas. Some northern sections of Bucks, Montgomery County as well as Berks County and the Lehigh Valley went as high as 14" - 16". This is heavy, wet snow, so take it slow with lots of breaks if you're removing it by hand. Back injuries and heart problems could result for people who work too quickly and endure too much of a strain.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy. It's still a bit brisk. The low is 29.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely, but our high is still chilly and below average: 43. A spotty rain or snow shower is possible, but most won't see this.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies are again likely with another high around 46.

SUNDAY: This looks like a chilly, damp, mostly cloudy day with rain and snow showers possible at times. The high is only 43.

MONDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies with another cool high around 45.

TUESDAY: This is a mostly sunny day with slightly higher temperatures. The high rebounds to 50, a rare benchmark compared to where we've been for most of the last two weeks!

WEDNESDAY: More clouds move in and some showers are possible in the afternoon. The high is 56.

THURSDAY: We're rather cloudy with a spotty shower possible. The high is 56.
