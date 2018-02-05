AccuWeather: Brisk and Cold, But Super Sunny Today

TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a cold, blustery wind gusting to 30 mph at times. The high is 35. Wind chills are in the mid 20s.TONIGHT: More clouds arrive overnight. It's still cold, but not as windy. The low is 24.TUESDAY: Look for plenty of clouds. The high is not as harsh: 42. Late at night, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible, especially from areas near I-95 and north.WEDNESDAY: A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible before dawn, especially in NW suburbs, before a change to all rain later in the morning. It remains rainy through the afternoon and evening before ending late at night. The high is 42.THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, brisk and cold afternoon with a high of 36.FRIDAY: We're looking at partly sunny skies with another brisk and cold high around 34.SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a much milder high around 47.SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with some rain possible at times. The high is still mild: 45.MONDAY: A lingering shower is possible early on. Otherwise, we expect a mix of clouds and sun. The high is a seasonable 42.---------