WEATHER

AccuWeather: Brisk and Cold, But Super Sunny Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 5 p.m., February 4, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a cold, blustery wind gusting to 30 mph at times. The high is 35. Wind chills are in the mid 20s.

TONIGHT: More clouds arrive overnight. It's still cold, but not as windy. The low is 24.

TUESDAY: Look for plenty of clouds. The high is not as harsh: 42. Late at night, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible, especially from areas near I-95 and north.

WEDNESDAY: A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible before dawn, especially in NW suburbs, before a change to all rain later in the morning. It remains rainy through the afternoon and evening before ending late at night. The high is 42.

THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, brisk and cold afternoon with a high of 36.

FRIDAY: We're looking at partly sunny skies with another brisk and cold high around 34.

SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a much milder high around 47.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with some rain possible at times. The high is still mild: 45.

MONDAY: A lingering shower is possible early on. Otherwise, we expect a mix of clouds and sun. The high is a seasonable 42.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
More Weather
Top Stories
Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
Awning collapses, street lights toppled in Philly celebration
Eagles Championship Parade details to be released
Hear it from Jim: Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!
VIDEO: Chopper 6 over Super Bowl celebrations in Center City
Philly Philly: Bud Light spills details on free beer promise
Making headlines: Eagles' Super Bowl win on front pages
Eagles players react to 1st ever Super Bowl win
Show More
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches "Philly Special" touchdown
VIDEO: Action News coverage of the Super Bowl victory
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
PHOTOS: See post-game celebrations on the field
Eagles fans looking to dress like Super Bowl Champions
More News
Top Video
Finally! Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
Hear it from Jim: Eagles are Super Bowl Champions!
Awning collapses, street lights toppled in Philly celebration
VIDEO: Chopper 6 over Super Bowl celebrations in Center City
More Video