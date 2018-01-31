AccuWeather: Brisk and Cold Today

TODAY: Sunshine mixes with increasing clouds. It's windy and cold with a high of 35 with morning wind chills in the single digits and the teens and 20s later in the afternoon.TONIGHT: Clouds continue to thicken overnight. It's not as harsh with winds easing a bit and a low of 29 in Philadelphia. Cooler suburbs dip into the mid to upper 20s.THURSDAY: Look for plenty of clouds ahead of our next frontal boundary. It also turns milder with a high of 47. Some rain arrives late in the day or evening.FRIDAY: Rain may change to a bit of snow before dawn, but probably ends rather quickly. We then see sun returning. It's blustery and cold with a morning high of 33 and temperatures falling through the 20s during the day.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds. It's brisk and cold with a high of 31. A brief snow shower is possible at night.SUNDAY: Superbowl Sunday will feature plenty of clouds with rain and snow developing during the day. How much depends on how quickly low pressure moving out of the southeast can catch up with a cold front passing though our region and how near to the coast that low tracks. The high climbs to 39, so travel during the afternoon is probably no worse than wet. But as temperatures drop at night and the chance of snow increases, it's possible that travel conditions deteriorate, perhaps before the end of the game and post-game parties. We'll be watching this situation closely, of course, and pass along any and all forecast adjustments and changes.MONDAY: A morning rain or snow shower is possible. Otherwise, it's mostly cloudy and colder with a high of 36.TUESDAY: Should there be a parade down Broad Street (if the Eagles win, this could conceivably be the day they head down Broad), you'll want to bundle up a bit for it. This will be a partly sunny, but cold day with a high of just 39.WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with clouds and we get a slightly milder high of 42 (still chilly should this be the day for any Broad Street festivities).---------