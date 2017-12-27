AccuWeather: Brisk, Very Cold Again Today

TODAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A passing snow shower or flurry is possible at times in Delaware and South Jersey. It's blustery and cold with a high of just 29 and wind chills in the teens.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down, but it's still very cold with a low in Philadelphia around 14 and some suburbs dipping into the single digits.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cold, blustery wind. The high is only 26. Once again, wind chills will hold in the teens.FRIDAY: More clouds move into the region. It's brisk and cold again, although technically, the high improves a few degrees to 29. A few flurries are possible.SATURDAY: A period of snow is possible in the morning, but no worse than a couple of inches the way things are currently playing out. The best chance is north of I-95. Stick with us on this, though, for possible changes in timing and placement. Otherwise, look for partial sunshine and a high of 29.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): The coldest air of this cold snap arrives just in time for Eagles fans and New Year's revelers. Look for a bitter cold afternoon with a high of just 26, followed by an equally bitter evening. Temperatures will be dipping into the upper teens by midnight and moving down from there.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): The temperature at dawn will be 13 in Philadelphia, bitterly cold for Mummers and their fans gathering for the parade. The afternoon high is only 24.TUESDAY: It's still cold with plenty of sun and no relief! The high is 25.WEDNESDAY: Look for yet another cold, mainly sunny afternoon with a high around 26.____________________________